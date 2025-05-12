Mohammed R Mhawish

Dr. Samaiya Mushtaq
9h

This was a grueling and necessary read. The way you write breaks the heart every time Mohammed, and even that is inadequate. It is sickening just to witness and simply to witness alone feels completely inadequate.

My husband was volunteering in Gaza when Israel destroyed the Rafah crossing last year. He was only there for a few weeks yet lost twenty pounds. It has continuously made me wonder what on earth the slow wasting away is like for those there for months.

Harriet Brown
9h

Thank you for articulating this. I'm sorry you have to.

