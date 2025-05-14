Mohammed R Mhawish

Mohammed R Mhawish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Etz Zayit's avatar
Etz Zayit
May 14

To Mohammed – and to all those who stayed behind while you now speak from afar:

I read your words. Not casually, not at a distance – but with the weight they carry. And I must tell you: I know exactly what you mean.

Not because I was there. Not because I lived Gaza.

But because I know this feeling:

the guilt of the survivor – not because of something done,

but because of everything not done.

You left. You survived. And you know:

Others stayed. Others fell.

And living with that knowledge will never be easy.

I wrote. I searched. I connected. I truly tried to understand.

I opened myself – not out of pity, but out of responsibility.

And at some point, I had to admit to myself:

Sometimes it’s not enough to feel –

if no one is willing to listen.

You wrote:

“I don’t write this from a place of survivor’s pride, but survivor’s shame.”

And I say:

I write from the other kind of shame –

the shame of watching from a safe place,

while knowing that no one is truly safe

as long as this is allowed to happen.

Thank you for not falling silent.

I hope your voice won’t just be heard –

but understood.

Because it speaks not only for Gaza.

It speaks for what’s left of our humanity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
felice033@hotmail.com's avatar
felice033@hotmail.com
May 14

Thank you Mohammed for writing and sharing this story that can’t be told enough. And yes they should be backed by all journalist in the world for their bravery and indurance for showing the world what is happening. Risking their lives doing so every moment of every day. That’s one of the reasons I am so disapointed in several media outlet they are a disgrace to be called journalist.

So thank you🙏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mohammed R Mhawish
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture