Eileen Gibson
2d

It is so important to hear how daily life with hunger is so we can be aware of the suffering of hunger and what the Palestinians are so sadly enduring to make us try to do more to make others aware and make individual efforts via protest, writing to politicians, supporting those who speak out, or interacting in social media to try to stop this genocide.

Naturally birds 𓂆🕊️
11h

I enjoyed the podcast so much! There were light-hearted moments and heartfelt ones listening to both your narration and Huda’s firsthand account. Hope I got her name right. Truly impactful.

