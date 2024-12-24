The Winter That Burns
This Christmas, families in Gaza cling to hope, not for gifts, but for the simple wish that survival will bring them home all together again.
A Tale of Two Winters
In some places, homes twinkle with strings of lights,
Laughter warms gatherings —
A season of joy.
And in others, the jet’s glitter
Is the festive light.
No glow, only fire.
The cold clings to skin,
Settles deep in chests.
While others unwrap gifts,
We sift through rubble,
Piecing together
What’s left of life.
Families crouch
Around tiny fires,
Homes erased.
Fathers wrap children
In threadbare blankets,
Shielding them from the biting wind.
***
The Sky that Destroys
“Will the fire keep the sky away?”
How do you say to a child —
In Gaza, the sky doesn’t protect;
It destroys.
“Peace on Earth,” they sing,
When it only carries death.
This winter is extra brutal.
Shelters overflow,
Walls damp and cold.
Food scarce,
Clean water a dream.
Mothers rock children
To sleep,
Their cries muffled
With fear.
Doctors ration hope,
Working by flashlights,
Supplies long gone.
Some sleep
In shattered homes,
Wrapped in tattered blankets.
Others have no shelter —
Only the cold,
The hum of drones.
***
Children of the Rubble
Mariam dreams of shoes,
Not wrapped beneath a tree,
But sturdy enough
To cross the rubble safely.
“At night, my toes hurt.”
Ahmed, clutching a fading memory,
Speaks of his friends.
“They were like my brothers.”
In a darkness so absolute,
Broken only by distant explosions
Or the wail of an ambulance.
Every shadow feels heavy with threat.
Every silence warns
Of what comes next.
Every child we lose
Extinguishes a light
In this endless night.
And there are so few lights left.
***
A Mother’s Silence
A mother seated
On the floor of a crumbling building,
Tells stories
To defeat her children’s hunger.
Her youngest clinging
To a broken doll,
“Will Santa find us?”
She says nothing.
No stockings hang by fires here,
Only shivering children.
Nearby, Fatima mourns
Her baby,
Lost last week to the cold.
“I would give them my heart
If it could keep them warm.”
But even that
Has frozen.
***
A Candle in the Ruins
Children fight battles
They never chose.
Hunger gnaws at their bellies,
The cold settles deep in their bones.
They’ve lost their homes,
Their schools,
Their parents.
And still, somehow, they hold on.
I don’t know where they find the strength.
I only know
They deserve so much more.
“Goodwill to all,” the world says —
But I wonder if Gaza hears it,
Or if the laughter of the holidays
Drowns us out.
Santa do you hear the cries,
Of the children left in the cold?
Santa do you see the homes,
That once held joy?
Santa where is the hope,
For those who only wish for warmth?
Where is the peace
For those who only know fear?
How sad those poems. Thank you for sharing them trying to remind us of the terrible accelerating genocide against the Palestinian people who suffer so very much.
As some of us gather to celebrate Christmas, these words are so needed .. to understand the plight of Gazans right now .. I deeply mourn the loss of childhood .. the descent into fear and grief .. I honour your capacity to capture it all in words. Thank you and may there be peace in this land.