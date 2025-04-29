Mohammed R Mhawish

Mohammed R Mhawish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josie Ó Súileabháin's avatar
Josie Ó Súileabháin
Apr 29

The direct targeting of Palestinian journalists is only possible with a complicit western news media. For those seeking the truth in bloodshed and lies must be loud about the extermination of our colleagues, no matter what the cost.

Thank you for sharing more of your writing and your commitment to the truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
Apr 29

Thank you for honouring your noble duty to report on the genocide in Gaza, and for the unimaginable grief you carry, Mohammed. It is truly appreciated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mohammed R Mhawish
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture