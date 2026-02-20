The Body Keeps Its Own Scripture
A poem
In the beginning was the Word,
and the Word was watched,
and the watchers were afraid of it—
which is how we knew
it was holy.
My mother taught me
to speak certain truths
only with the water running,
her voice beneath the sound of it
like a second river,
secret, necessary,
the kind that feeds the root
and never reaches the sea.
I thought this was how all women spoke.
I thought the water was part of the sentence.
I thought silence was a kind of punctuation
every language shared.
I was a child.
I did not know
that elsewhere,
the sentence simply
ended.
There is a tenderness in deprivation
that no one tells of—
the way the starved hand
reaches for bread
as though it were a sacrament,
the way the throat withholds a word
so long
it becomes a reliquary,
the thing inside it
more precious for the keeping.
We were precious things
kept in keeping.
We were psalms
written in margins
of a book
the empire claimed
to have never read.
Abroad, I watched a man simply stand—
hands in pockets,
no apology offered by the spine,
no permission being begged
by the angle of the shoulders—
and I wept,
quietly, later, alone,
for every body back home
that had learned to make itself
into something that does not threaten,
that had turned the raw material of personhood
into an act of careful diplomacy,
that had made of standing
a negotiation.
The body keeps its own scripture.
The body does not forget
what it was taught to ask for.
And I want to hold the bread
that does not arrive—
the flour counted at the crossing
like it is ammunition,
because to them
it is,
because the fed body is a rebellion,
because the full stomach
is a radical act,
because the child who ate this morning
will ask,
by evening,
why.
I read the books
the way the desert
receives rain—
with the whole of myself,
with a thirst
I had not known was thirst
until the first drop fell.
Books that were not permitted home—
not for what they said
but for what they assumed,
which was the one assumption
they could never forgive:
that the reader
had been born with the right
to know.
To know is to name.
To name is to claim.
To claim is to become
a question
the occupation cannot answer.
I met a scholar in a cold city
that did not know her name,
a city of grey light and cathedral bones,
where she wrote her thesis
at a kitchen table
in the hour before dawn
when the world
does not yet ask anything of the soul.
I asked her if it felt like prayer,
the writing, the distance, the doing of it here.
She said:
it feels like praying in a language
God may not speak in this latitude—
but I pray regardless,
because the alternative
is to let them have
even my silence.
And the artists—
oh, the artists
who do not make beauty
for the approval of the beautiful—
who make it the way the body makes breath,
never for glory,
nor the ledger,
who make it because the lungs
will have it so.
One showed me a drawing—
her grandmother’s fig tree,
a courtyard,
a door that no longer stands
rendered in such patient and exacting grief
that I could smell the afternoon through it,
could hear the particular hour
of a childhood
that the bulldozer could not fully reach.
I asked: how do you remember it with such fidelity?
She said:
“I resurrect it.”
Every line is a testimony.
I am the last witness,
and I will not
be an unreliable one.
They took it all
but all cannot be named in a petition:
the unhurried hour,
the book open on the table in plain sight,
the sentence spoken at full volume
in one’s own mother tongue,
the standing with hands in pockets,
the water that runs
simply because one is thirsty,
the childhood that does not know
it is being watched.
These are the liturgy of the ordinary—
that made of our ordinary
a crime,
and of our existence
a proposition
they have been trying to defeat
for longer than most nations
have had names.
And yet.
And yet.
Here is the wound that blooms—
I came to this cold, indifferent elsewhere
and I found Home
in every room that would receive me:
in the stranger who spoke its name
like an entire country could live in a breath,
in the shelf where our forbidden books
stood between other books
in absolute and ignorant freedom,
in the kitchen where someone said
teach me—
and held the word
like a covenant,
in the painting hung in a corridor
between a coat rack and a calendar,
asking only to be beheld,
not applauded,
not acquired—
only seen,
which is the oldest human asking,
which is the asking
beneath all other asking.
I found it.
I found us,
scattered and luminous
as relics after a fire—
and it was not enough.
It was not enough.
It was the reflection
and not the river,
the letter
and not the hand that wrote it,
the name spoken in a foreign mouth
with all the tenderness in the world
and none of the weight—
none of the specific, irreplaceable weight
of being from the ground
and standing on it.
There is a grief for which no elegist has written—
the grief of the person
who finds their country
faithfully reproduced
in every place
except the place.
Who can eat, here.
Who can speak, here.
Who can stand, here,
full-spined and unashamed,
and carry this freedom
the way one carries
something that was taken from another—
with gratitude
that is also guilt
that is also love
that is also fury
that is also the four of them at once,
at dinner,
every evening,
without resolution.
I am free
in the way a torn page is free—
separated from the book,
still bearing the words,
unable to be read
in the sequence
the author intended.
There is no return
that restores me
to what we were before the leaving.
There is no departure
that releases me
from what we left,
from the condition,
from the cartography
of being human
and from there,
and from the particular there
that the world has decided
to debate
while we are inside it,
while we are the ones
the debate is made of.
We are the people
who see our country most clearly
from the distance
that is undoing us.
And we see it—
we see it the way the dying
are said to see the whole of life,
with impossible clarity,
with the specific cruelty
of the thing arriving
at the exact moment
it can no longer be held—
and it does not come home with us
because we do not have the home
to take it to.
Only this.
This suspended memory.
This vigil.
This in-between that has become
a permanent address.
We stand outside the river
and we know every stone of it,
every cold current,
every place the light
breaks the water into something
almost unbearable to look at—
and we are not wet.
We have never,
since the leaving,
been wet.
And this—
this is the thing
that blooms in the wound
and will not be called healing—
this knowing
without having,
this seeing
without standing in the seen,
this love
enormous, precise, and homeless,
reaching,
always reaching,
for a shore
that is ours
that is there
that is real—
that will not,
that cannot,
receive us.
there were so many lines that struck me… “There is no return/ that restores me/ to what we were before the leaving.” so moving… i am thankful you shared this poem
There is so much devastating imagery and so much strength and beauty. I found myself thinking of the performance of this poem as a stage play or a dance, a living prayer and a cosmic cry.