Mohammed R Mhawish

Mohammed R Mhawish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
r c n's avatar
r c n
May 31

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for managing, amidst it all, to find the words that so many of us cannot find. Thank you for documenting so that we can bear witness, stand in solidarity, and fight with/for your survival, human rights, liberation, freedom. We will never ever forget and will always act for Truth and Justice for the Palestinian people, for humanity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr. Samaiya Mushtaq's avatar
Dr. Samaiya Mushtaq
Jun 1

I have no words. All I can say is that I read every one of yours, wishing they were saying different things.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mohammed R Mhawish
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture