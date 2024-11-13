My dear Substack Community,

I’m thrilled to announce the launch of Subscriber Chat on Mohammed R. Mhawish!

This is a new space where we can connect more directly — think of it as a cozy group chat where you’ll hear my latest reflections, insights, and updates before anyone else.

In Subscriber Chat, I’ll be sharing behind-the-scenes moments, stories, and exclusive updates about Gaza and beyond. And I want to hear from you, too. If there’s a story angle you’re curious about, a question you want answered, or an idea you think deserves more attention, please throw it into the chat!

This is your chance to help shape the topics and conversations we explore together.

Thank you for being part of this journey with me. If you’d like to dive deeper, share your thoughts, or help guide future stories, join me in Subscriber Chat.

Let’s keep this conversation going, together.

Warmly,

Mohammed R. Mhawish

