Mohammed R Mhawish

Justine
Jul 30

Thank you Mohammed for this careful reporting. We can feel the pain and fury

despite the measured tone and

“professional” style. In reporting their own genocide, Palestinians are required to appear “measured” and “reasonable” but let us say that their “colonial reason” is detestable in their era of barbarism. It exists for their spaces where people need to be convinced of an obvious truth and of Palestinian humanity. Shame on the producers and consumers of colonial media who claim to have any moral compass. Long live Palestine

felice033@hotmail.com
Jul 29

We won’t be fooled. At least a whole lot of us aren’t. The ones who are actively involved in raising awareness of the atrocities that are committed from the beginning and we won’t stop sharing them. Although they also try to silence us in all the ways available. They won’t succeed since more and more people are hooking up and the smoke screens become obvious to them too. The intent was clear from the start and slowly the rest of the world becomes aware of that as well. There is no turning back from that. The masks are off for everyone involved and the tactics won’t work anymore although they surely will try. They took it too far.😞

