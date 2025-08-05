It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to write.

This piece sits with the emotional wreckage left by this war. It follows the therapists and psychologists still trying to help others while they themselves are displaced, grieving, and surviving with almost nothing. Many have lost entire families, sleep in tents, and treat patients with no medicine, no functioning clinics, and no rest. And yet, they show up to hold what they can.

These providers shared the invisible labor of emotional survival, discussing children who play games called air strike and act out death, and their parents who break down in front of their kids.

I carried this story for months before I could write it. It shows how the people in Gaza try to remain human when everything around them has collapsed.

If you read it, I hope you sit with it. Let it stay with you a while, and shift how you see Gaza, through the quiet work of those still trying to help others live.

Here’s the link to the story: Treating Gaza’s Collective Trauma

If you find this kind of work important, I’d be grateful if you’d consider subscribing to my Substack. Those of you already subscribed, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription if you’re able. Your support allows me to keep telling stories like this.

Thank you, as always, for reading and for not turning away.