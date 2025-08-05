Mohammed R Mhawish

Mohammed R Mhawish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
felice033@hotmail.com's avatar
felice033@hotmail.com
3d

Thank you Mohammed for writing and sharing this important article. I hope it

is read widely. I cry silently and breathe through the pain and tell myself this is not about you(me)while reading the article. Not to detach myself from it but to prevent the overwhelm of feelings that are stirred up by reading it and being too familiar with PTSD.The anxiety of knowing that so many people if they will even survive are traumatised for the rest of their lives of their lives which is very hard to recover from even in the best circumstances and it will never leave at best you are given the right tools to cope and survival mode is not the best way of living a full healthy and happy life. I won’t say it can’t be done. So again Mohammed thank you for writing and sharing this so important story. And an enormously big hug from me. 🫂👊❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susan Daum's avatar
Susan Daum
3d

Very sad and moving commentary.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mohammed R Mhawish
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture