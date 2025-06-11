Mohammed R Mhawish

Mohammed R Mhawish

Discussion about this post

a.c.tomasulo
7d

the atrocities are unimaginable to those of us who have never witnessed them. Even the hope of aid, becomes a trap... this is beyond human understanding. It is unadulterated evil. The force is strong, yet there is a force stronger.. in that we must join together, in all necessary attempts at creating a transformation there and all over the world where people are treated less than the miraculous beings they are.

Naturally birds 𓂆🕊️
7dEdited

This week, my friend in desperation for food, attempted to get aid. He spent 2 nights in the streets due to the distance needed for travel and to carry the heavy load back to the tent. For 2 days worth of food!! They were told not to take out their phones. From what I was told, they were forced to run to where the aid point was and if they stopped or rested, they were shot at. The ones he saw targeted were teenagers carrying food bags. And they were shot in the middle of their heads.

